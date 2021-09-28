Banbury area village residents unite for week of green events

Organised by a partnership between Biodiversity Bloxham, St Mary’s Church, and the WI, and with the generous help of many local volunteers, the week saw Bloxham host a wide variety of climate-conscious events.

The week's events kicked off with AppleFest on Saturday September 18, which was hosted jointly by The Elephant and Castle and The Red Lion pubs.

Bloxham became a bustling hive of music, theatre, apple pressing and celebration, with Biodiversity Bloxham and the EcoChurch hosting information stalls, and the WI selling out of their produce in record time.

Church groundskeeper Trevor Shepherd gives locals a tour of the green spaces at St Marys churchyard as part of the Meadow to Mill walk during Bloxham's Great Big Green Week

AppleFest was followed by a Climate Sunday Service at St Mary’s Church (at which a boat carrying a cargo of climate messages was dispatched to world leaders at COP26).

Climate Sunday also included outdoor yoga in The Red Lion garden, wood chipping sessions at The Warriner School Farm, a ‘wildflower working party’ which saw the beginning of preparations for three sites of wildflowers across the village, a ‘meadow to mill’ walk followed by a talk and tour kindly hosted by Bloxham Mill, a flower arranging demonstration courtesy of ‘Whispers and Snippets,’ a green community market and an evening film screening, with plenty of mead flowing.

The week culminated in a ‘Great Big Green Community Forum,’ which saw locals come together to share lunch, hear from parish Cllr Daniel Goodwin, and discuss their hopes and visions for a greener, more sustainable future for the village.

Bloxham resident Graham Reed said: “I really enjoyed the green community market. It was nice to get out and see friendly faces who helped us out and gave great advice. It would be lovely if it could become a monthly event.”

Bloxham villagers came together to share food and ideas for the future with local parish Cllr Daniel Goodwin as part of Bloxham's Great Big Green Week

If you’d like to know more, or to get involved, you can contact Biodiversity Bloxham at [email protected] or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BiodiversityBloxham/