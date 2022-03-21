Banbury area village outfoxes hunt with a novel idea in a bid to prevent repeat of hounds' mayhem in its community

Hornton villagers hope to keep fox hunts out of their village by producing a map showing land over which hunts may or may not cross. Library picture by Getty

Hornton Parish Council has had aerial maps printed of the village and surrounding land which will be marked up with where area the Warwickshire Hunt may go and parts it may not go through.

The move has been made following two years of debate after hounds were said to have gone on the loose during a hunt, 'terrifying' children at collection time at the village primary school.

The hunt said at the time in 2020 that three or four houns had become separated from the main pack and run through the village without causing harm, but onlookers said the dogs had run amok through the village - one even said a hound had flesh in its mouth.

Hornton's peaceful village green. Hounds from Warwickshire Hunt strayed into the village during a hunt in 2020, causing alarm

Following this incident the hunt agreed to an exclusion zone around the village and said they would, to the best of their ability, avoid trespassing. But the parish council has taken the matter further by agreeing to produce the aerial maps.

Details about the move, led by Parish Councillor Steve Woodcock, were explained to members at the latest council meeting on March 14.