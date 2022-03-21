Banbury area village outfoxes hunt with a novel idea in a bid to prevent repeat of hounds' mayhem in its community
A Banbury area village has come up with a cunning plan to prevent hunts entering entering its community.
Hornton Parish Council has had aerial maps printed of the village and surrounding land which will be marked up with where area the Warwickshire Hunt may go and parts it may not go through.
The move has been made following two years of debate after hounds were said to have gone on the loose during a hunt, 'terrifying' children at collection time at the village primary school.
The hunt said at the time in 2020 that three or four houns had become separated from the main pack and run through the village without causing harm, but onlookers said the dogs had run amok through the village - one even said a hound had flesh in its mouth.
Following this incident the hunt agreed to an exclusion zone around the village and said they would, to the best of their ability, avoid trespassing. But the parish council has taken the matter further by agreeing to produce the aerial maps.
Details about the move, led by Parish Councillor Steve Woodcock, were explained to members at the latest council meeting on March 14.
Mr Woodcock and council chair CllrJohn Offord will meet with the hunt to explain the boundaries and give them a marked up map.