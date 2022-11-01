Banbury area village neighbourhood watch raises alarm after attempted car theft in broad daylight
A Banbury area village Neighbourhood Watch group has raised the alarm about car security after a second attempted vehicle break in.
By Roseanne Edwards
King’s Sutton Neighbourhood Watch reported that the occupant(s) of a black Peugeot attempted to break into a van in broad daylight yesterday (Monday).
The vehicle matches the same description from another theft from a vehicle earlier in the day, they said.
The Neighbourhood Watch group released the information on its Twitter page. Anyone with information that could be useful should contact South Northamptonshire Police or call 101.