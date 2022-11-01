King's Sutton Neighbourhood Watch released this picture of a vehicle that had been subject to an attempted break-in

King’s Sutton Neighbourhood Watch reported that the occupant(s) of a black Peugeot attempted to break into a van in broad daylight yesterday (Monday).

The vehicle matches the same description from another theft from a vehicle earlier in the day, they said.

The Neighbourhood Watch group released the information on its Twitter page. Anyone with information that could be useful should contact South Northamptonshire Police or call 101.