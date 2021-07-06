A fire in a Banbury area village, which sent a man to hospital, has left an entire row of houses impacted.

Three fire crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a house blaze in Byfield yesterday afternoon (Monday July 5). The fire affected a row of properties in the village.

Crews were called to Jubilee Close, Byfield at 3.17pm and on arrival found a mid-terrace two-storey property well alight with the flames starting to spread to neighbouring properties.

One person, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after sustaining burns and inhaling smoke. The occupiers of the homes were rehoused overnight.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service responded with an ambulance, which took a patient to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Two pumps from Daventry, an appliance from Long Buckby and a further appliance from Moulton were called to the scene.

Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a Cobra lance, a 45ml jet, a triple extension ladder and small tools to douse the flames, and used thermal imaging cameras to monitor hotspots. The fire was put out at 6.05pm, after which damping down took place.

The house in which the fire originated saw the roof space completely destroyed by fire, while all four properties involved in the incident suffered smoke and water damage.

Northamptonshire firefighters tackle a house fire in the village of Byfield Monday afternoon (July 5) Image from @sailingbikeruk on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and remains under investigation, with further inspections of the site due to take place today.