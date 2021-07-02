Banbury area village homes set to open their gardens in aid of Katharine House Hospice this weekend

Walkers and nature lovers are being invited to visit a host of gorgeous gardens in the Banbury area this weekend, in aid of Katharine House Hospice.

This Saturday, tomorrow, July 3, all 15 acres of Stow Cottage’s beautiful arboretum and garden in Churchill village near Chipping Norton will be opening up to visitors from 1-6pm.

Established in 2009, the arboretum boasts an impressive 500 trees, including 200 different oaks, 40 types of sorbus and 25 varieties of lime, as well as many magnolias, dogwoods, walnuts, birches and liquidambars – all surrounded by a series of paths for easy walking.

All donations made on the day will go towards helping Katharine House provide much-needed care for people in the community affected by life-limiting illnesses.

And the stunning village of Horton, set in its deep valley, will welcome visitors to a number of gardens and allotment plots on Sunday 4 July from 2-6pm, in support of the hospice and local causes.

The participating gardens feature new and established plantings, ponds and water features, cottage gardens and vegetable gardens, set to a backdrop of beautiful views.

The Open Gardens for Katharine House scheme has seen a host of local gardeners and villages opening up their gardens to the public, with visitors encouraged to make a small donation to the hospice.

Cherida Plumb, Katharine House community and events fundraising manager, said: “We are so grateful to the many gardeners and supporters who have made Open Gardens for Katharine House such a success over the years and raised a significant sum for the hospice. The donations really do make such a huge difference, and the gardens are enjoyed by all!

“We’re looking forward to visiting Churchill and Horton this weekend and hope you can join us!”