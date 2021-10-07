Banbury area village hall reopens after completion of HS2 Community Fund renovation project

The Sulgrave village hall is set to reopen after completion of HS2 Community Fund renovation project

A major renovation of the village church hall of St James the Less in Sulgrave has just been completed.

The project, funded by a grant of £75,000 from the HS2 Community Fund, involved refurbishing and upgrading the 100 year old hall.

The existing hall facilities have been enhanced, disabled toilets have been installed and accessibility has been improved. It is now a warm and bright modern hall available for use by everyone.

The Hall will be open for visitors on Saturday October 9 between 10am and 12pm and Sunday October 10 between 2 and 4 pm.

Ingram Lloyd, joint project manager, said, “The Sulgrave village community has lots of plans and ideas for new and exciting uses of the renovated hall and we can’t wait to start. A big 'thank you' has to go to the HS2 Community Fund, without their generous grant the renovation would never have been possible.”

The successful project was co-ordinated by Ingram Lloyd on behalf of the Parochial Church Council supported by Cllr Anna Faure on behalf of the parish council.