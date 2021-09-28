Banbury area village friends raise £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support charity with half-marathon sponsored walk

Three Bodicote village friends, Eileen Hartwell, Lynette Langley and Joyce Washburn, all took part in a sponsored walk to raise more than £1,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity (Submitted photo)

Three friends from Bodicote staged their own sponsored walk to raise more than £1,000 in aid of Macmillan Nurses with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Eileen Hartwell, Joyce Washburn and Lynette Langley responded to a national appeal for support for the charity, and they all completed a half-marathon course that started and finished in their home village of Bodicote.

Lynette said: “They do so much to help so many in their time of need and we felt we should step forward and do what we could to help them continue this invaluable work,”