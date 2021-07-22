Banbury area village flower and produce show set for return

A vegetable monster created as part of a South Newington Flower and Produce Show (Submitted photo by show organisers)

The South Newington Flower and Produce Show will take place on Saturday August 7 from 1.30 to 4.30pm.

South Newington hasn’t missed a show since the end of WW2 apart from last year, and following intensive planning is back this year due to popular demand.

The main highlight of the show is the marquee on the central village green, where displays of flowers, vegetables, home-made crafts and produce are laid out in 80 different competitor categories.

A decorated spud for the South Newington Flower and Produce Show (Image submitted by show organisers)

This year there will also be a display of classic cars in College Farm yard next to the church. The church will host an exhibition on the theme of 'tea or coffee cups that tell a story.'

Judges for the show follow strict guidelines as to how each entry is assessed with classes ranging from tomatoes, cucumbers and beetroot, to roses, dahlias, floral arrangements, marmalade and best Victoria sponge to craft items made during lockdown and photography.

In the children’s categories ‘Garden on a Plate’ is always popular, in the adult category ‘Misshapen vegetable’ never fails to amuse and possibly the most competitive category is ‘Best Sweet Pea’ much to the delight of villagers who enjoy the healthy rivalry and sense of fun which the show creates.

The flower show committee has made special arrangements due to Covid with card payments and a new system for the tea stall to avoid washing up or waste, but still offer china cups and saucers for a delicious cup of tea and home baked cake.

Modern art 1st in show at a previous South Newington Flower and Produce Show (Submitted photo from show organisers)

Show committee chair, Amanda Blythe-Smith, said: “We warmly invite you to join our show. If you bake a brilliant banana loaf; have some super sweet peas or an enormous marrow in your veggie patch, why not see if you can win a prize?

"If you just prefer to soak up the atmosphere and experience a quintessential English country occasion with a cup of tea and delicious slice of home-made cake, please join us on Saturday 7th. We also have a delightful exhibition in the church plus a display of classic cars so it really has something for everyone.”

People from neighbouring villages are welcome to enter the show categories.

The new online system can be found on the village website on the following pages: https://www.southnewington.co.uk/south-newington-flower-show-on-line-entry.

Some of the key elements to the show include, flowers, produce, a tea and cake stall, barbecue, children’s games, a dog show, a brass band, the Hook Norton dray and a church exhibition.