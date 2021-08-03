Banbury area village farm launches 'Pick Your Own Sunflowers' event

Ellie, the niece of Matt Cole and Mary Cole, who host the Pick Your Own (PYO) sunflower event at Glebe Farm (photo by Amelia de Jong, withACEsnaps Photography).

Glebe Farm has announced its Pick Your Own (PYO) Sunflowers event will return for a second year at their family run farm in Lower Brailes near Shipston.

The farm has been in their family for 100 years and is in an area of outstanding natural beauty on the edge of the Cotswolds.

A spokesperson for the farm said: "Following on from the success of last year’s sunflowers we planted an acre of sunflower seeds again in May and have enjoyed watching them grow and thrive despite challenging growing conditions.

Glebe Farm in the village of Brailes near Banbury has announced it is hosting a Pick Your Own (PYO) sunflower event (photo credit Amelia de Jong at ACEsnaps Photography)

"The sunflowers tower above our heads and are very thick. It’s a great place for families to come and have a wonderful experience in our beautiful surroundings. St George’s Church provides a stunning backdrop- we can see why people loved to come and take photos here last year."

In order to avoid traffic congestion on the farm lane and in the village we have set up a booking system for those coming to the PYO by car. It is £7 per car (this includes a bunch of sunflowers) Additional bunches are £5. There will be a coffee van joining on site most days while the field is at its peak.

For more information see the farm's Facebook or Instagram @glebefarmsunflowers or go to https://glebefarmsunflowers2021.eventbrite.co.uk to book their car ticket.

Visitors are asked to wear suitable footwear - there will be mud and uneven ground. People are also encouraged to bring their own scissors. Picnics are welcome.

Glebe Farm in the village of Brailes near Banbury has announced it is hosting a Pick Your Own (PYO) sunflower event (photo credit Amelia de Jong at ACEsnaps Photography)