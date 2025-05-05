Banbury area village celebrates 50 years of community's tennis ambassador
Middleton Cheney Tennis Club celebrated Basile Poulopoulos’s half century of membership from 1975 to the present.
The Tennis Club acknowledged Basile’s invaluable service and commitment for over 50 years.
"The number of people who attended the presentation truly reflected everyone thoughts about what a special person Basile is,” said Helen Harman, chair of the club.
“Having so many qualities, Basile has an amazing sense of humour and always warmly and genuinely greets any new members and makes them feel so at ease.
“Basile in particular has an exceptional rapport with junior players, who do truly respect and look up to him. This is demonstrated by Alfie, a junior club member who said ‘how encouraging Basile is’ of his good shots.”
Laura an adult club member, said: “Basile is always one of the faces we look forward to seeing at club nights. Personally I love how he makes me feel, like I can actually play tennis!”
Ms Harman presented Basile with a certificate of achievement and a free lifetime membership. A toast was made to Basile and he was wished many more happy years of playing tennis in Middleton.
The club’s teams play in the Banbury Tennis League. There is a coaching team offering adult coaching, junior coaching and one-to-one sessions. There are usually special offers for half term. The club also offers ‘walking tennis’ to help people keep fit and active.
