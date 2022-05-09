Banbury area tenant lashes out over 'blatant discrimination' against the low paid, disabled and pet owners after failed attempts to find a home

Those on low pay, benefits or with pets are finding it extremely difficult to find rental accommodation, says a Banbury area house seeker

Charliie Franklyn, 28, who trained and lived in Banbury until last year before moving to Wellesbourne, said the discrimination is rife in the rental housing industry.

“I have faced this discrimination and I know many other people on low incomes and with disability who have also faced this when looking for properties to rent,” said Mx Franklyn.

“To try and find a house to rent at the moment is near impossible. If you do not earn £35,000 a year, have no pets, are single and can give up thousands of pounds up front you are not even considered for a viewing.”

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlords are wanting tenants who can afford a mortgage, says a disenchanted house-seeker

Mx Franklyn is carer of her partner, 26, who is classed as disabled for mental health reasons.

" We receive universal credit, plus personal independence payment for my partner’s mental health and I get the basic rate of carer’s allowance. We are both studying level 3 diplomas with the goal of returning to work this year.

"We have two dogs, a healthy steady credit rating and we have a guarantor. We are friendly, quiet, respectful people. We pay our rent on time. We are model tenants.

“We have been looking for a property to rent for the last two months and if we don’t find somewhere by the end of May we will be homeless.

"We have enquired about over 200 properties on RightMove, Zoopla, on the market and gone straight to the letting agents.

"When we enquire about the property the letting agent is upbeat, friendly and willing to help. Once we explain our circumstances and source of income, the tone of voice changes, the willingness to help disappears and suddenly the property is full with viewings or in the application stage, even if the property was added that day.

"We are told we wouldn’t pass ‘affordability’ and we are not put on any list because the property is suddenly fully booked with viewings. Any excuse to get us off the phone. They say they will contact us with other properties but they never do,” said Mx Franklyn.

Mx Franklyn said agents appear to ‘just make up the rules’. “To make sure we don’t miss anything, we get notifications for new properties listed. We call straight away to be told that the property is already in the application process. How? Are people applying straight away before viewings? When we ask if we can do this, we are told we need to view the property. There does not seem to a be a straight process anymore and depends on the whim of the landlord that day.”

Mx Franklyn said adverts exclude sections of society.

“No DSS blanket bans still pop up on Open Rent even though a 2020 ruling confirmed this to be considered a breach of the Equality Act 2010. Letting agents end calls when prospective tenants mention they are on benefits. Pets are turned down instantly without even consideration. Even those who have children are turned down.”

One agent told Mx Franklyn the landlord of a suitable £775 per month, one-bedroomed property would accept no one earning less than £35,000 a year, the tenant had to be in full-time, contracted work and past their probation period; they strictly excluded anyone in agency work. A couple or a single professional would be considered but not two adults sharing.

“We moved from our home in Banbury last year to our current property. We are only here on a short term let because we couldn’t find anything else and now we have to start all over again. Before Christmas we enquired about over 300 properties, went to over 20 viewings and still had to get a short term let otherwise we would have been homeless. Now we are back in the same boat, ringing letting agents all day everyday and still getting nowhere,” said Mx Franklyn.

“The system is completely unattainable for anyone on low incomes. It is completely unjust and unregulated. Letting agents and landlords can demand anything they want and exclude anyone they want - and get away with it.”

Mx Franklyn said agents were using an excuse that landlords would be expected to pay high insurance premiums to accept unemployed tenants but this was not so.

“We had been in our old home three years; we were model tenants, paid rent on time etc. Just before Christmas the landlord gave us a S21, reclaiming possession of the property. We had two months to find somewhere else over the Christmas period when hardly any properties were available. Our old home is now stood empty.”

The charity Shelter says: “Some councils have lists of private landlords who rent to tenants claiming benefits. The council must usually give you help to find somewhere if you get a section 21 notice or are facing homelessness. This can include help to find an affordable private tenancy.

“You could get a discretionary housing payment from the council to help with a deposit, rent in advance or rent payments.

"No DSS policies and adverts are unlawful discrimination. To challenge this discrimination see template letters here.”

Shelter will try to offer extra help. To approach the charity check this web page https://england.shelter.org.uk/get_help