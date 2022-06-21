Banbury area socialists join call for change at London cost-of-living demonstration

Sue Jaiteh and Caroline Brookes enjoyed spend time at the demo with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

The Banbury contingent took their new banner to the We Demand Better march and rally organised by the TUC. The march was a protest against the Government’s handling of the current cost of living crisis.

Simon Garrett, Banbury town councillor for Neithrop South said, “Most workers have not seen a decent cost of living increase in pay that matches inflation in over ten years. It wasn’t that long ago that we were all clapping on our doorsteps for NHS staff; now far too many of them can’t afford the petrol to get to work. Things have to change, and change now.

“With energy costs and fuel prices spiralling out of control, many families who were already struggling with the cost of living are having to turn to food banks.”

Members of the North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance are pictured gathering before the start of the London demo

The group said they supported TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady’s speech which described families needing more than £100 to fill up a car and many low-paid workers unable to drive to work, with energy bills set to rise 23 times faster than wages.

The march, with supporters from all corners of the country, took over two hours for those at the back to cross the starting point. Estimates of numbers attending were well over six figures.