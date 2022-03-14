Banbury area scout group's cake sale raises more than £700 for Ukrainian families

The 1st Middleton Cheney Scout group held a cake sale and raised £730 funds to help the people in Ukraine.

Over 100 people turned up to purchase cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavours to support the fundraiser.

Dawn Jeffs, leader of 1st Middleton Cheney Scout group, said: “I was watching the news and wondered what we could do to help that was quick and easy to organise. We came up with a cake sale and everyone could be involved. We are a successful scout group in our local community with 30 young people, and we have been delighted with the response to this event.”

Ruari and Darian are two scouts who were eager to make a difference.

Ruari said: “Part of the scout promise is to help other people and that’s what we wanted to do. I hope we can make a difference."

Darian said: “I have been doing scouting since I was six as a Beaver. I love doing the camps and fun activities, but I also like learning new skills that will help me in life. ”

The scout group raised £730 at the cake sale, which was held on March 3 at the scout hut in Midway, Middleton Cheney.

If you would like to know more about scouting in your local area, please visit https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups.

If you would like to know more about scouting in South Northamptonshire see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/NorthantsScouts