Banbury area school girl seven-year-old Charlotte (at right) organised a village cake sale to help children in Ukraine. (photo from Charlotte's mother, Louise Coopman)

A Banbury area school girl has raised £1,050 during a weekend cake sale to help children impacted by the Ukrainian conflict.

Seven-year-old Charlotte, a pupil at Newbottle and Charlton Primary School, organised the cake sale in the village of Aynho on Saturday March 26. Money raised will go to the Save the Children charity.

Charlotte’s mum, Louise Coopman, said: “Charlotte decided entirely off her own back to hold a cake sale. She made posters and leaflets, talked lots of friends into baking, baked a lot herself, and persuaded the village pub to host the sale free of charge.

