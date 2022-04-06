Banbury area school girl's cake sale raises £1,050 for Ukrainian children
Money raised will go to the Save the Children charity, and its emergency fund for Ukraine.
A Banbury area school girl has raised £1,050 during a weekend cake sale to help children impacted by the Ukrainian conflict.
Seven-year-old Charlotte, a pupil at Newbottle and Charlton Primary School, organised the cake sale in the village of Aynho on Saturday March 26. Money raised will go to the Save the Children charity.
Charlotte’s mum, Louise Coopman, said: “Charlotte decided entirely off her own back to hold a cake sale. She made posters and leaflets, talked lots of friends into baking, baked a lot herself, and persuaded the village pub to host the sale free of charge.
“We were astonished by how many people baked, turned up on the day, and donated both at the stall and online - a real testament to the local community and how moved we all are by the situation in Ukraine, as well as Charlotte's own enthusiasm, kindness and hard work.”