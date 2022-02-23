Banbury area residents still have time to sign up for council’s new garden waste service and secure a discount

So far over 20,000 people have purchased a brown bin licence from Cherwell District Council and 3,000 have purchased more than one. The new service starts on March 1, and anyone who registers before that date can do so for £36. Thereafter it will go up to £40.

Councillor Dan Sames, lead member for clean and green, said: “We are pleased with the high numbers of people who have signed up for the chargeable garden waste service so far.

“I expect many residents will want to follow suit and take advantage of the reduced rate that is applicable up until the end of February.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are the last district in Oxfordshire to start charging for garden waste, and we’ve priced the service to be as affordable as possible – especially for those that take advantage of this limited-time discount.”

The leaves, grass cuttings and branches will be taken to the in-vessel composting facility in Ardley where they will be broken down at high temperature and used to create a conditioner for farmers’ fields.

March is also when the new, weekly food waste service begins. Many households across Cherwell district have now received their new 23-litre silver food waste caddy. It will be emptied alongside residents’ other bins on their usual bin day.

Householders in Banbury and north Oxfordshire still have time to sign up for the new chargeable garden waste service at a reduced rate. (Image from Cherwell District Council)

As the new services get under way, bin days will not change.

By visiting the council website people can find the answers to frequently asked questions about both new services, check their collection day, and order their first silver food waste caddy if they believe they have been missed: cherwell.gov.uk/recycling

To sign up for the payable garden waste service visit cherwell.gov.uk/gardenwaste