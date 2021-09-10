Banbury area pub event raises £1,300 for two charities
An event called the Charity Music Extravaganza hosted by a Banbury area pub raised £1,300 for two area charities.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:08 pm
The event, which held earlier this summer at The Plough Bodicote on July 23, raised raised £650 for Help for Heroes and Horton General Hospital charities.
The pub thanks all the musicians who gave their time for free, who included The Medicine Men - Pete Watkins - Coopers - Bushdrewsmith - Mojolina - Charlie Tarry and The Outlaws and closing the night The Dodgers Thanks to Steve Cracco Tom Beckinsale (sound ) Jason Hill (lighting) and Bob Dainty.