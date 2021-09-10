Banbury area pub event raises £1,300 for two charities

The event, which held earlier this summer at The Plough Bodicote on July 23, raised raised £650 for Help for Heroes and Horton General Hospital charities.

The pub thanks all the musicians who gave their time for free, who included The Medicine Men - Pete Watkins - Coopers - Bushdrewsmith - Mojolina - Charlie Tarry and The Outlaws and closing the night The Dodgers Thanks to Steve Cracco Tom Beckinsale (sound ) Jason Hill (lighting) and Bob Dainty.