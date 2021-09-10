Banbury area pub event raises £1,300 for two charities

An event called the Charity Music Extravaganza hosted by a Banbury area pub raised £1,300 for two area charities.

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:08 pm
Landlady of The Plough Bodicote Kim Wynne, who put on the fundraising event, and Gail Williams, who represented Horton General Hospital Charity.

The event, which held earlier this summer at The Plough Bodicote on July 23, raised raised £650 for Help for Heroes and Horton General Hospital charities.

The pub thanks all the musicians who gave their time for free, who included The Medicine Men - Pete Watkins - Coopers - Bushdrewsmith - Mojolina - Charlie Tarry and The Outlaws and closing the night The Dodgers Thanks to Steve Cracco Tom Beckinsale (sound ) Jason Hill (lighting) and Bob Dainty.