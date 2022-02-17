Banbury area primary school to close due to severe weather expected from Storm Eunice
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:02 pm
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school near Banbury has closed tomorrow due to the expected impact of storm Eunice.
Wroxton Church of England Primary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday February 18, due to severe weather.
The school will be closed due to an amber weather warning and severe weather. The school will be moving to full remote learning on Friday.