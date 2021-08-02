Banbury area primary school pupils design treasure trail around historic village for local fête

Pupils from Wroxton Primary School have designed a treasure trail around the historic village for the upcoming local fête to be held on Saturday August 7

Staff, governors, parents and pupils from Wroxton Church of England Primary School, Banbury have joined forces to support the Wroxton village fete.

The village fete will be from 12 to 4pm this Saturday August 7. The event will include a treasure trail around the historic village centre, and craft activities such as pebble painting in the school grounds.

The trail has been designed by pupils in years five and six. There will also be a ‘Guess the Name of the Teddy’ competition at the school’s stall on the village green, along with information about the school’s recent activities and the weekly forest school sessions it offers.

Headteacher Mrs April Guinness said: "The fête is a key event in the village calendar and, particularly after lockdown, it’s a chance for people of all ages to get together, have fun outdoors, and raise money for the church and the valuable work it does in our small community.

"As a church school, we are proud of our close association with the life of the church and the village. Our children loved having the chance to design a treasure trail for local families to enjoy. It promises to be a super event, so please come along and take part."

The Wroxton Fête normally takes place in the spring, but this year it has been delayed due to pandemic restrictions. It raises funds to support All Saint’s Church in the village. This year there will be a variety of stalls, a dog show, family games and entertainment, and a barbecue.

Treasure trail guides cost £1 per child. Families who navigate their way around the 16 stations, collecting stickers along the way, will be rewarded with refreshments on the lawn at the front of the school, where the craft activities will also be taking place.