Banbury area police remind dog owners to keep pets on leads as livestock worrying increases

Thames Valley Police community support officer Alison Drury sent out the message this week.

"We see an increase in the number of reports of livestock worrying offences at this time of year,” she said.

“This is when dogs chase, attack, or cause distress to livestock . It can result in significant injury and suffering to the animals involved and in the worst cases, can result in their deaths. These incidents are also distressing for farmers and can have significant financial costs.“It is an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock, with a maximum fine of £1000 issued to those found guilty.”

Police are reminding dog owners to keep their pets on leads in the countryside

PCSO Drury asked those taking dogs into rural areas to respect the countryside when visiting by keeping their dogs on a lead when near to animals in fields. The appeal comes as Thames Valley Police was joined by other forces in the south east to intensify operations to tackle rural crime.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, and Thames Valley police forces have set up the South East Partnership Against Rural Crime (SEPARC) to ensure co-operation to make the region a hostile environment for countryside offenders.

To launch the new partnership, the forces are undertaking numerous different operations to target and disrupt wildlife, environmental, heritage and agricultural criminals from today (Monday) until Friday.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, force lead for rural crime, said: “The aim of the SEPARC week of action is to bring forces closer together in tackling all types of rural crime and the offenders committing them.

“We know criminals use the road networks and docks to transport stolen goods so we will be targeting our operations on those areas, as well as high-visibility patrols and visiting businesses to provide crime prevention advice.”

Rural crime is defined as offences that relate to farms, agriculture, wildlife, the environment and heritage sites, where they are targeted due to their isolation or rural location.