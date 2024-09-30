Banbury area patients urged to manage prescriptions to help save NHS £millions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury area patients are being urged to check their medical prescriptions to help save the local NHS millions of pounds.

It is estimated that ten per cent of repeat prescriptions ordered are not needed and end up being disposed of, costing the regional health service up to £187,000.

Every month, our health region – Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West - spends £22,000,000 on medicines, with around 2,500,000 prescriptions issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Approximately 75 per cent of all prescriptions dispensed are for repeat medications and it is estimated that 10 per cent of these are not required by the patient as they have sufficient supplies and end up being disposed of,” a spokesman for the Integrated Care Board (ICB) said.

Regional NHS bosses are urging patients to order only repeat medication they need to help save waste and money. Picture by Getty

By carefully checking existing supplies before ordering a repeat prescription, patients can help reduce medicine waste and avoid stockpiling, which can contribute to shortages.

Proper disposal of expired medications is also crucial for environmental protection, the spokesman said.

Many people mistakenly dispose of excess medicine by throwing it in household waste or flushing it down the sink, which can harm the environment. Moreover, using out-of-date medication can be ineffective or even harmful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local pharmacist, Nabeela Ali supports these efforts. She said: "I encourage open discussions with patients about their repeat prescriptions, ensuring they only have the medicines they need.

"I advise patients to check their medicine cabinet before placing an order. It’s heartening to see more people being mindful of their prescriptions and disposing of expired medicines at their local pharmacy."

"This approach ensures people remain healthy by using the right or ‘in date’ medicines, while helping prevent unnecessary stockpiling. Ordering too much medication not only increases the risk of shortages for those who need it, but stockpiling can also be dangerous, especially in homes with children or pets."

The NHS reminded the public that responsible prescription management benefits everyone—helping safeguard vital medications, reducing waste and protecting both personal health and the environment.

Local NHS teams across the three counties are also urging the public to take greater care when managing their repeat prescriptions, encouraging people to order only the medications they truly need.