Banbury area patients are reminded to order prescriptions well in advance of the Christmas holidays.

With the Christmas and New Year bank holidays fast approaching, people across Oxfordshire are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time to avoid being caught out by bank holiday closures.

Some community pharmacies and all GP surgeries will be closed during the bank holidays, so patients are being encouraged to order their repeat prescriptions as quickly as possible.

You can order a repeat prescription through the NHS App. There is more information about how to get the App at https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-app/. Once set up, prescriptions can be sent by your GP practice directly to your local community pharmacy for collection or even delivery.

Residents are encouraged to ensure they order any necessary repeat prescriptions well before the Christmas and New Year holiday closures. Picture by Getty

Many GP practices offer an online repeat prescription service and patients who do not have online access can call their surgery to order their repeat medications.

Dr Abid Irfan, director of primary care at the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, said: "Help yourself stay well over Christmas and New Year by ensuring you have enough of your medication to see you through. GP practices are closed for four days over Christmas and three days over the New Year bank holiday and many pharmacies will have different opening times.

"It's best to order your medications well in advance, especially if you're going away. And you can help check that vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours have the medications they need.

"If you run out of medication, NHS 111 online can advise on how to get an emergency supply."