Banbury area nominees wanted for competition to find our pandemic keyworker heroes

An indulgent afternoon out in London will be the reward for 20 keyworkers nominated by the public for their outstanding contribution during the pandemic

It could be a teacher, your GP, a community nurse, a care worker, supermarket staff member or any of the other keyworkers who have been working tirelessly during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach bus company and Oxford Tube have launched a competition designed to give something back to the county's keyworkers who have worked so hard for their local community since the virus struck.

Readers are invited to nominate their own local keyworker heroes for the chance to win them an indulgent afternoon out in London courtesy of the Oxford Tube.

Nominations can be made via the Oxford Tube website or on Twitter, tagging @Oxford_Tube and must include a short explanation about why the individual deserves to be recognised for their work over the last 18 months. Nominations close on Friday, September 10, with winners announced later in the month.

From the nominations, up to 20 winners will be selected to enjoy the luxury trip to London for themselves and a friend. The afternoon will include an indulgent afternoon tea at one of London’s most exclusive venues, as well as transport on the state-of-the-art Oxford Tube coaches.

The Oxford Tube coaches offer passengers a comfortable, convenient, and cost-effective way to travel between Oxford and London. The coaches run up to every 10 minutes, 24 hours a day and feature free 4G Wi-Fi, at seat wireless and USB charging facilities and individual tables to guarantee a comfortable journey. The entire Oxford Tube fleet was replaced earlier this year following a £13million investment.

Commenting on the competition, Rachel Geliamassi, Managing Director at Stagecoach West, which is responsible for services in Oxfordshire and the Oxford Tube, said: “Supporting the local community is at the heart of what we do and this competition offers us an opportunity to give back to our fellow keyworkers who have played a vital part in keeping Oxfordshire running during the pandemic.

"The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for keyworkers in all industries, from doctors and nurses, through to supermarket staff, teachers and more. This competition demonstrates our huge thanks to all these deserving individuals. We can’t wait to read through all of the nominations.”