Banbury area man guilty of making indecent images of children is subjected to Sexual Harm Prevention Order - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Simon Emms-Clements, 49, of Portal Drive North, Upper Heyford admitted making an indecent image of a child, category B on or before November 3, 2019 and seven indecent images of children, category C, for the same dates.

He was ordered to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The images and devices were forfeited to be destroyed.

Emms-Clements was subjected to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order consisting of a number of conditions including prohibition on possession of devices with access to the internet without police protections; prohibition on using apps, file sharing or chat rooms without specific public protection notification; not to have communication with individuals under 18 without specific consents and supervision, or working with anyone under 18 without suitable supervision.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following cases were also heard by Oxford Magistrates' Court:

Mihela Buga, 41, of Milton Street, Banbury changed a not guilty plea to guilty on charges of failing to provide a specimen of breath when asked to do so for an investigation into an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 on October 21, 2020. Buga was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £250. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £53 and costs of £250. Buga pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same occasion and was fined a further £280. She changed a not guilty plea to guilty in respect of driving without an appropriate licence. There was no separate penalty for this offence.

Deborah Bryant, 55, of Wheeler’s Rise, Croughton was fined £660 for driving in Wheeler’s Rise on March 10, 2021 without insurance. Bryant was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £90. Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Lydia Abigail Aldworth Holloway, 38, of Kennedy House, Orchard Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Banbury on November 18, 2020. She further pleaded guilty to assault of a second police officer at Kidlington on the same day. Holloway was subjected to an eight week curfew forbidding her to leave her home between 8am and 8pm and to rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay compensation of £200 in respect of each assault - a total of £400.

Hayden Mark James Kennedy, 21, of Abbey Road, Banbury was fined £100 for driving a vehicle in Broughton Road, Banbury on July 13, 2021 without a licence. Kennedy was fined a further £300 for driving without insurance on the same occasion. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £40 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Dale Christopher Sallis, 28, of Jubilee Court, Banbury was fined £220 for driving a vehicle on Beaumont Road, Banbury on March 8, 2021 without a licence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. Sallis’ licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Mark Anthony Busby, 51, of Heyford Leys, Upper Heyford pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Range Rover on Banbury Road on February 29, 2021. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50. Magistrates also ordered Busby to pay £775 costs. They said ‘special reasons’ had not been found and Busby had not been able to establish, on the balance of probabilities, if his drink had been laced. There was a lack of specific information about what alcohol was consumed and when.