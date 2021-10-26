Banbury area households reminded to put their clocks back by one hour this Sunday morning
Householders in Banbury and all over the UK are reminded that clocks go back this Sunday at 1am.
The change is from British Summer Time, otherwise known as Daylight Saving Time, which began on March 27. When the clocks go back on Sunday the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
The clocks will go forward again next on the last Sunday in March, i.e. March 27, 2022 and back on the last Sunday in October - October 30, 2022.
With shorter days and longer nights motorists are urged to check their headlights and signalling bulbs. Automotive lighting experts Osram say vehicle light bulbs deteriorate over time meaning the quality of the light output declines. They should be changed in pairs.