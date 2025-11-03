Banbury area householders urged to get electric blankets checked after tests show 33% failures

Householders are urged to get the old electric blankets tested

Banbury area householders are urged to get their electric blankets checked after investigations showed 33 per cent failed the safety test.

Oxfordshire Trading Standards is encouraging those with electric blankets to check them for signs of wear and age after their testing exercise showed more than one in three were not safe.

A total of 920 electric blankets were tested at ten events across the county between September 22 and October 10, an increase of nearly 200 compared to the previous year. One was over 60 years old

Of those 338 failed safety assessments - a failure rate of 36.7 per cent - an increase from last year.

Councillor Jenny Hannaby, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “This (testing) is something we have been offering for 26 years, free of charge, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of it. If the condition of a blanket is allowed to deteriorate, there is a risk it could become faulty, posing a danger of injury or fire.

“These results highlight the importance of taking simple precautions to ensure everyone’s safety during the colder months. Some blankets may appear safe visually, but a professional check can help to identify hidden faults.”

People with electric blankets can also get advice on carrying out checks at home by visiting Electric Safety First’s website. If in doubt about the safety of a blanket, it should not be used.

Jody Kerman, OCC Head of Prevention, Protection and Trading Standards, said: “Blankets and throws might fail a safety assessment for many reasons, and even quite new blankets can fail. This is why it’s important to have them regularly tested at one of our free annual events.

“The general advice is to replace blankets more than 10 years old - in one case, our team inspected a blanket that was over 60 years old - and to check them before use for exposed or bunched wires, wear and tear, or other damage.”

Electric blankets can be disposed of at any of the county council’s waste recycling centres.

The Oxfordshire Volunteer Drivers Service helped to collect and return blankets for those unable to travel to testing sites.