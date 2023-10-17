Banbury area garage holds pumpkin carving competition with proceeds going to local preschool

Kings Sutton Garage is holding its Halloween pumpkin carving competition again, with some amazing prizes and all proceeds going towards the local preschool.

The annual Halloween competition has been running for the past three years and has grown popular with Kings Sutton residents.

Around 50 villagers took part in last year’s competition, and the illuminated pumpkins outside of the garage are a favourite location on the village's Halloween Spooky Walk.

This year, the garage wants to invite more people from the Banbury area to join the fun competition and raise money for Kings Sutton Preschool.

Last year's fantastic display of decorated pumpkins outside of Kings Sutton Garage.

Chris Hughes from the garage said: “The preschool sadly does not get enough funding from the government to cover their overheads and therefore rely on donations to keep the doors open.

"They have a brilliant reputation locally, and being a small business, we particularly like to support local charities and causes.”

Entrants must send £5 to the garage and then collect their pumpkins before carving their designs and returning them to the garage before 4pm on Halloween.

Chris added: “We then illuminate them all, take individual photos, and display all of them on our forecourt for Halloween. People then vote for their favourites online, with voting closing on November 1, and the top five win a prize.”

This year’s competition features some amazing prizes, including a £100 Amazon voucher, family tickets to Crocodiles of the World, a family cinema ticket, cream tea, and a family fun experience day.