Banbury area firefighter recognised for 35 years of service to community

Hook Norton Fire Station hosted an evening event to honour Fire Crew Manager Nigel Matthews, who has served the Hook Norton community for 35 years.

A spokesperson for the Hook Norton Fire Station posted a message about the event on their Facebook, which said: "This is a huge achievement and we would like to thank Nigel for all that he does for the community."

Serving as a firefighter runs in the family for Crew Manager Nigel Matthews.

Hook Norton Fire Station hosted an evening event to honour Fire Crew Manager Nigel Matthews, who has served the Hook Norton community for 35 years. (Image from Hook Norton Fire Station)

Between his service, his son, his two brothers and also his dad the Matthews family have given 126 years of service to Hook Norton Fire Station to date, which is still ongoing with both him and his brother serving.

Crew Manager Nigel Matthews was featured as part of a 'Meet the firefighters: Who's who and why they serve at the Hook Norton Fire Station' feature in the Banbury Guardian earlier this year.

The 'Meet the firefighters' story can be seen here: https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/meet-the-firefighters-whos-who-and-why-they-serve-at-the-hook-norton-fire-station-3140031Proprietor of Banbury Plant Hire. Interests/hobbies: I enjoy socialising with friends and family (proud grandfather) and I also have a keen interest in motorcycles. Why you joined the fire and rescue service: "I wanted to follow in my father and uncle's footsteps (my brother is also a crew manager here at Hook Norton Fire Station) and I enjoy giving something back to the local community.

The Hook Norton Fire Station is located in Bourne Lane, Hook Norton.

Hook Norton Fire Crew Manager Nigel Matthews, who has served the community for 35 years, was honoured with a special cake. (pictured with his granddaughters)

For more information on the Hook Norton Fire Station see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/HookNortonFire/