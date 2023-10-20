Banbury area filmmakers set to make short film about underground rave scene

A group of Banbury area filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help fund a new film about the 1990’s underground rave scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bodicote writer Melissa Damico has teamed up with Adderbury director Jason Farries to work on the short film titled ‘Plastic Dreams'.

Melissa has previously worked in television and film production, including the BBC's The Big Questions and the independent short film Mrs Palfrey at the Claremont.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason and his Black Elk Productions company are best known for directing the Amazon Prime film Homesick and a number of short films.

Actor James McClelland (L) and director Jason Farries are working together on an exciting new short film project.

The film also stars James McClelland of the BBC's A Kind of Spark fame in the lead role of Jamie.

Inspired by Melissa's own experiences in the 1990s, the film looks at the story of a young man taking risks to earn money, set against the backdrop of the London rave culture.

Melissa said: “In the film,Jamie and his friend Steve lead relatively normal young lives, trying to get by by doing nine to five jobs whilst living for the weekend and being part of the massive underground rave scene happening at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When life throws a curveball for each of them, they hatch a plan to earn some extra cash as a solution to their respective problems; or so they think. Even the best-laid plans can go very wrong.”

People who make a pledge can choose from a range of rewards depending on how much they pledge, including buying a signed film poster or becoming an executive producer.