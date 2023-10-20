News you can trust since 1838
Banbury area filmmakers set to make short film about underground rave scene

A group of Banbury area filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help fund a new film about the 1990’s underground rave scene.
By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Bodicote writer Melissa Damico has teamed up with Adderbury director Jason Farries to work on the short film titled ‘Plastic Dreams'.

Melissa has previously worked in television and film production, including the BBC's The Big Questions and the independent short film Mrs Palfrey at the Claremont.

Jason and his Black Elk Productions company are best known for directing the Amazon Prime film Homesick and a number of short films.

Actor James McClelland (L) and director Jason Farries are working together on an exciting new short film project.Actor James McClelland (L) and director Jason Farries are working together on an exciting new short film project.
The film also stars James McClelland of the BBC's A Kind of Spark fame in the lead role of Jamie.

Inspired by Melissa's own experiences in the 1990s, the film looks at the story of a young man taking risks to earn money, set against the backdrop of the London rave culture.

Melissa said: “In the film,Jamie and his friend Steve lead relatively normal young lives, trying to get by by doing nine to five jobs whilst living for the weekend and being part of the massive underground rave scene happening at the time.

"When life throws a curveball for each of them, they hatch a plan to earn some extra cash as a solution to their respective problems; or so they think. Even the best-laid plans can go very wrong.”

People who make a pledge can choose from a range of rewards depending on how much they pledge, including buying a signed film poster or becoming an executive producer.

For more information about ‘Plastic Dreams' or to donate money, visit http://kck.st/452cYSh

