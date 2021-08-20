Banbury area councils join efforts to support Afghan refugees

Oxfordshire County Council is working with partners across the county and central government to help resettle and support those who are fleeing the rapidly escalating situation in Afghanistan. (Image from Oxfordshire County Council's Twitter)

Oxfordshire County Council is working with the city and district councils and other partners to find accommodation and identify empty housing stock suitable for rehousing families.

Once suitable accommodation has been secured, a wraparound support package for families will be put in place, including access to healthcare and education and support with employment and community integration.

The council’s social care teams will also be ready to respond – as was the case when Syrian refugees were accepted into the UK some years ago.

Cllr Liz Leffman, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “As has been very well publicised, the situation in Afghanistan has become acute in recent days and there is a clear requirement for authorities at local, regional and national level to respond quickly.

“At Oxfordshire County Council we will do all we can to support those in need. We already know that the people of Oxfordshire are keen to provide support as many have come forward with generous offers of help. We will work with district council colleagues and community organisations to co-ordinate this goodwill and generosity.

“Having previously dealt with the difficult situation that arose in Syria with refugees leaving that country for the UK, we have considerable experience of dealing with such situations. We are ready and willing to respond, together with colleagues in local government up and down the land.”

Cherwell District Council is looking to join partners across the county and the rest of the nation to find accommodation for people who are fleeing Afghanistan after recent events in the country.

The council is already focusing on sourcing accommodation and identifying empty housing stock suitable for rehousing families and is in discussions with the Ministry of Defence about the possibility of repurposing some of its property for this purpose.

Cllr Barry Wood, the leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “We are keen and eager for north Oxfordshire to be part of the national effort to help support the refugees from Afghanistan and we are working with central government and partners across the county to do everything possible.

“Once suitable accommodation has been secured, we will work with partners to put in place a wraparound support package for families, which encompasses access to healthcare and education and support with employment and community integration.

“The rapidly escalating situation in Afghanistan requires us to work at pace. However, at the same time we want to ensure that our decisions and actions are taken in an organised and measured way so that the resettlement support we provide is both considered and robust.

“The residents of north Oxfordshire are generous and hospitable and it has come as no surprise to us that local people are already making offers of assistance and organisations are ready and willing to help.