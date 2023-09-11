Banbury area council tenants are being offered a list of promises in a new tenants’ charter, agreed this week.

The pledges apply to only 180 properties in Cherwell district as the remainder of social housing is managed by housing associations, the main one being Sanctuary Housing.

Over 7,000 homes making up the council’s housing stock were transferred in 1993. The majority of are now with Sanctuary Homes. Prior to that thousands were sold to tenants under Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy legislation.

Last week Cherwell District Council’s executive agreed on a new tenants’ charter which outlines the services that tenants can expect from the council as their landlord.

Cherwell District Council has agreed a tenants' charter. However most social housing is under control of Sanctuary Housing

In launching the charter, the council will also raise awareness to those renting across Cherwell of the rights of tenants and the responsibilities of landlords.

Cherwell’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, Cllr Nicholas Mawer, said: “Residents are at the heart of everything we do at Cherwell. We believe that everyone has the right to live in a safe, comfortable and well-maintained home.

“We want to lead by example and as a landlord to around 180 properties across the district we set high standards and make sure that our tenants receive the service they should expect under new legislation.

“The new charter is the perfect opportunity for the council to continue to strengthen its relationship with its tenants and also take a leadership role in promoting and improving better housing standards and ensuring tenants, regardless of how they rent, understand their rights and responsibilities and where they can get help and support.”

Bodicote House where the executive agreed to adopt the tenants' charter last week

The Tenants’ Charter was adopted by the council following a three week consultation that allowed residents to share their views and opinions on the proposed contents of the document. It can be seen at www.cherwell.gov.uk/tenants-charter

Tenants concerned about sub-standard housing can contact the Housing Standards team at Cherwell District Council via email at [email protected]

A spokesman for Sanctuary Housing said: “We are currently working with our customers to develop a new and updated framework.”