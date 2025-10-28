A Banbury area horticultural company has been fined £80,000 for health and safety breaches after a worker fell from a ladder.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The employee at Ball Colegrave, Adderbury suffered serious injuries in the fall.

The employee had been tasked to check irrigation that was watering plants contained in hanging baskets at the site on June 7,2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the man climbed the ladder, it fell and collapsed under him, resulting in five broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

Ball Colegrave, Adderbury where a worker fell from a ladder

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Ball Colegrave Ltd failed to ensure so far as is reasonably practicable the health, safety and welfare at work of all their employees.

In this instance, there was a failure to ensure that work at height was planned and carried out in a manner which was, so far as is reasonably practicable, safe.

Working at height remains one of the leading causes of workplace injury and death and HSE has detailed guidance on working safely at height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball Colegrave Limited of Milton Road, pleaded guilty to contravening a requirement of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £80,000 and was ordered to pay £7,061 costs at a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Rebecca Gibson said: “This incident highlights the duty on employers to ensure that they should do all they can to minimise the risk from working at height.

“If work at height isn’t properly planned and unsuitable work equipment is used, people can fall and sustain serious injuries.

“Falls from height remains a leading cause of workplace injury and death.”