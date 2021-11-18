Banbury area charity to host 'Lights of Love' services for loved ones lost in Covid-19 pandemic

Banbury area charity - Katharine House Hospice - is hosting 'Lights of Love' services for those who have lost loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friends and family who have lost loved ones during the pandemic are being invited to attend special Katharine House Lights of Love remembrance services taking place in venues across Banbury this December.

Mindful that many people have been unable to comfort or say goodbye to their loved ones due to restrictions at hospitals, hospices, care homes and even their own homes, Katharine House is leading an initiative to give them the chance to come together and celebrate the lives of those they have lost.

On Thursday December 2 at 7.30pm, five places of worship will be holding a special Lights of Love service written by the hospice which is inviting everyone, regardless of their beliefs or faith, to visit one of the participating venues.

Katharine House Hospice Chaplain James Grote said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have been unable to say goodbye to the ones we love in the way we would want to do. There has been an awful lot of loss and bereavement that lots of us haven’t been able to address.

“We haven’t been able to spend time together or feel the support of people when we need it most. Lights of Love is a chance to get together, remember and celebrate the lives of the loved ones we have lost. Whatever your beliefs, please join us for an evening of reflection.”

Each place will share in the same service which has been prepared by Katharine House and lasts around 20 minutes. The services are open to everyone, regardless of their beliefs or faith. Participating venues include: St Mary’s Church in Horse Fair, St John’s Roman Catholic Church in South Bar Street, Marlborough Road Methodist Church, in Marlborough Road, Sheikh Abdul Aziz ibn Baaz Mosque, in Park Road and The People’s Church in The Church Centre Horse Fair.

Dedication cards, stars and candles will be given to all visitors to take home or display at their chosen place of worship.

James added: “For those who can’t make Lights of Love, there are other ways you can remember a loved one which could also raise money for Katharine House, such as setting up a tribute page or making a donation in memory of a loved one. Not only would you be paying tribute to someone special, you would also be helping to secure our services and make a real difference to local families.”