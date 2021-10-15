Banbury area charity - Katharine House Hospice - celebrates 30 years

Staff and Volunteers at Katharine House celebrate the hospice’s 30th birthday (submitted photo)

Thirty years ago, on October 14, 1991 Diana, HRH The Princess of Wales, officially opened Katharine House. Since then, the hospice has met the emotional, physical and medical needs of thousands of people affected by life-limiting illnesses.

Named after Katharine Gadsby, who died from cancer in 1984, the hospice provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions across North Oxfordshire, South Northamptonshire and South Warwickshire, both in the hospice, at Horton hospital and in the home. It also supports the wider needs of family and friends affected by the illness or death of a loved one.

Katharine was just 20 years old when she lost her life to cancer. The gifted musician, who played the piano and violin, was described by those who knew her well as talented, responsible and responsive and very much liked by all.

Her death set her father, Neil, and friends on a six-year journey to raise enough funds to build a place that cared for people during their toughest times. Thirty years later and Katharine House Hospice is now an established, essential part of the community.

Neil said: “It is very satisfying to look back over thirty years and know that the hospice has made a positive change to the care of more than eleven thousand people who have turned to Katharine House for support, and I pay tribute to the skilled and dedicated staff who have been involved over these three decades.

“Of course, there is one further fundamental thing which must not change – the symbiotic relationship with the community which ensured that the hospice thrived. In thirty years as chairman of the charity I witnessed so much supportive endeavour which future generations will need to maintain, as I am sure they will.”

HRH Princess of Wales officially opens Katharine House on 14 October 1991 (Submitted photo from Katharine House)

Trevor Johnson, the CEO of the hospice, said: “Katharine House is such a special place. It means so much to so many people and we want to thank each and every person that has played a part in ensuring we can carry on our essential work.