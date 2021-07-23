Banbury area charity - Cherwell Cats Protection - launches Olympic raffle of signed T-shirt from GB athlete Laura Muir

Two foster cats - Amber and Izzy - with the charity Cherwell Cats Protection pose for a photo for the raffling of a signed T-shirt donated by Olympic athlete Laura Muir

Team GB Athlete, medal hopeful and qualified Vet Laura Muir donated a signed T-shirt to raise money for Cats Protection.

During the Tokyo Olympics they will be selling raffle tickets so someone can win this unique T-shirt.

The raffle starts today (Friday July 23) and closes on Sunday August 8 a12am (Midnight). The draw will be done on on Wednesday August 11 at 8pm.

To buy a raffle ticket simply make a donation of £2 per ticket; you can also give £10 for five tickets via the charity's JustGiving web page and JustGiving will direct the funds to the charity.

To take part in the raffle you can use the following JustGiving web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cherwellcatsolympicraffle