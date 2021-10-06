Quentin Bowser and wife Lindsey, who is taking part in Make a Will Fortnight in her husband’s memory (Submitted photo)

For the next two weeks until October 15, a number of solicitors and will writers are offering to write or amend a basic will for free, asking instead for donations to be made to the hospice in recognition of their time.

As part of the Make a Will Fortnight scheme, anyone thinking of changing or making a will is being urged to consider using participating solicitors and will writers which include Aplins in Banbury, Spratt Endicott in Banbury, West Oxon Wills and Probate in Carterton, and Brethertons LLP offices in Banbury, Bicester and Rugby.

Lindsey Bowser, who lost her husband to cancer, will be taking part in the scheme, as well as leaving a legacy to the hospice in memory of her husband Quentin who died three years ago.

Lindsey said: “For a number of years my husband Quentin and I regularly participated in fundraising for the hospice at our local village pub.

"Then Quentin was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 49, and in his last months and weeks received exceptional care, initially from the Katharine House Community Nursing team and then within the inpatient unit. The care was absolutely exceptional, as was the support given to our family.

"I want to return the kindness by giving a gift to Katharine House.”

Katharine House supporter engagement manager Sarah Meads said: “We’re extremely grateful to Lindsey and to all the solicitors and will writers taking part in this Make a Will Fortnight.

"Their generosity really does mean we can continue to offer our services free of charge to people in the local community who need our help.

“We know when people are writing or updating a will, caring for family and loved ones is a top priority. Over the next two weeks, they can ensure that their will is drawn up professionally according to their wishes and raise money for people affected by life limiting illnesses at the same time.”

Lindsey has recently become a trustee for Katharine House because of the positive impact the charity has had on her life and the lives of family and friends.

She said: “What was also so important - and valued - were the seemingly little things, such as being able to bring our dog in to visit him every day where we could sit outside in the beautiful garden with Baxter at his feet.

"It is such a positive and tranquil environment, which also affords moments of genuine laughter and joy, and that is absolutely priceless to both patients and their families.

“I truly believe that Katharine House is unique. I don’t think any other hospice offers the same. It’s an incredibly special place and we need to protect it.”