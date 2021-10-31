Banbury area babies and toddlers raise huge £24K for pregnancy research charity with ‘splashathon’

Youngsters dressed as their favourite superheroes for their swimming classes. (Pictured: Claire Hillsdon, Samuel Durrant, Lara and KImberley Milbourn)

From October 10-24, little swimmers - dressed as their favourite superheroes - took to the water to raise money for charity. The events at Frank Wise and Sibford School saw local babies raise an awe-inspiring £24,000 during Water Babies’ regular fundraising event.

The little swimmers have been using their superpowers to raise money for Tommy’s, a baby loss prevention charity that raises funds to research why pregnancy goes wrong, as well as guide families through all stages of pregnancy. Tommy’s also provide support to those who have sadly lost babies.

Tamsin Brewis, director of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, was delighted at the volume of participants and donations.

Youngsters dressed as their favourite superheroes for their swimming classes. (Pictured: Arthur Edgington)

She said: “We’re so proud of our little swimmers and thankful to everyone who’s helped the cause. Tommy’s is a fantastic charity, and we’re so happy to support them and the incredible work they do. Losing a baby causes so much hurt and often confusion but I’ve heard so many stories about the amazing staff at Tommy’s helping families come through their hardest days.

“To know that it’s the smiles and laughs of our babies and toddlers that will help to counter the hurt that many experience, it just makes this extra special to us and gives everyone who donated and took part such a great feeling.

“The babies this year looked particularly cute and we’re already looking forward to having them back swimming with us throughout the year. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in making this Splashathon such a massive success! The happiness of a child doing what it can to help the absence of another is truly something amazing.”

Since Water Babies first started fundraising for Tommy’s in 2006, £4,760,000 has been raised.

Splashathon is an event that takes place every other year and has changed both in theme and size since it began. The last Splashathon in 2019 saw the little swimmers dress up as pirates and princesses. Despite the hardship of the last 20 months for everyone, the combinations of eye-patches and tiaras and this year’s capes and underpants has meant the Banbury region has raised over £53,000 during the last two Splashathon fundraisers. The national total raised during Splashathon this year was £760,000.

The money raised will go to a miscarriage clinic in Warwickshire, enabling them to continue valuable research into why miscarriages happen and preventing them from taking place.