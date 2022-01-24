Banbury area advice centre resumes face-to-face appointments from the beginning of February

The centre has expanded the number of days available to clients. From the start of next month, BAC will be offering appointments on Fridays at RVS Cornhill Centre.

However the addition of the extra sessions means there will be no one to staff the advice centre phones on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Founder and leader Andy Willis said: "The best way for potential clients to organise a meeting is to contact us by email. If they telephone they may get an answerphone if we are in a a session - but if they leave a message we will ring back."

Andy Willis, benefits specialist advisor and founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre

The main phone number for appointments and enquires is 01295 279988 or email [email protected]

BAC works by appointment only. Please book before going to any advice points. These are:

Mondays - Cherwell Business Village, Units F10-F11, Southam Road, Banbury, OX16 2SP from 10.30am - 2pm and Longford Park Community Centre, Longford Park, Bodicote between 10.30am - 2pm.

Tuesdays - Phoenix Office, Suite 5, Borough House, Marlborough Road Banbury, OX16 5TH between 10.30am - 2pm.

Wednesdays - Longford Park Community Centre, Longford Park, Bodicote from 10.30am - 2pm.

Thursdays - Phoenix Office, Suite 5, Borough House, Marlborough Road Banbury, OX16 5TH from 10.30am - 2pm.

Fridays - RVS Cornhill Centre, Castle St, Banbury OX16 5NT from 10.30am - 2pm.