Banbury animal rescue charity relaunches cat sponsorships in time for Christmas

Foster cat, Brandy, with mum Katie Harrison (Photo from PT Photographic)

For as little as £5 per month anyone can sponsor the needy cats who are looked after all year round at Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS).

These are animals with happy lives but due to various health conditions, they cannot be offered for adoption. They’re cared for by the regular BARKS fostering team, and they rely on people to donate or sponsor them in order to help meet the high medical costs.

The stars of the sponsorship scheme are Brandy, Bertie, Moody and Gucci. Each of these four cats has a big story to tell, from early years of hardship to special ailments that require daily medication or special diets. Behind the scenes are 45 other animals in long-term foster homes.

Ann Collins, BARKS chair, said: "Not all animals can be rehomed and our family of senior and disabled animals keeps on growing. In many cases these little ones need significant medical care and, by inviting new sponsors, we can make the pennies go further and help more needy animals, especially during these challenging Covid times.”

New volunteer and sponsorship coordinator Hannah Christie said: “Barks has been such a wonderful charity to volunteer with, and it has been so eye-opening to see just how many cats need their support in a fairly short period.

"BARKS rehome as many as they can but this just isn’t possible for all cats. Many of the animals in long-term foster care are older and have very high medical costs and so sponsorship is an ideal way of covering these costs whilst ensuring they can live in comfort. ’’