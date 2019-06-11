Banbury animal charity snags first corporate sponsor

Banburyshire baker Ginny Dole has signed up as the first new long-term corporate sponsor of Banbury’s small animal rescue charity, BARKS, and presented the charity with a bespoke cake to seal the deal.

Pet lover Ginny, who launched her Dole’s Delectable Cakes & Bakes business last year, will be baking a range of small cakes and other baked goods for sale at various events to be held by Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) throughout the year.

Friendly ferret sisters at the BARKS Bodicote centre NNL-190401-121936001

All profits from the baked goods will go to the charity to help with daily care and feeding of over 350 animals a year.

Ginny said: “I have a BARKS rescue cat myself and this seemed the perfect way to use my baking skills to support such a worthy cause. I’m really looking forward to this partnership and to boosting the efforts of the volunteers who do so much good work.”

BARKS chair Ann Collins added: “We’ve had a tremendous start to our first corporate fundraising campaign, with a generous donation from Banbury’s Norbar Torque Tools and now this ingenious idea from Ginny.

She added: “We’re working to attract other long-term sponsors as the year progresses.”

BARKS volunteer Becci Cooper (left) with new corporate sponsor, baker Ginny Dole, and some of her animal-themed baking NNL-191106-094913001

To find out more about the charity visit www.barks.org.uk