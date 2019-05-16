Banbury animal charity's icing on the cake

An animal loving baker has come up with a mouth-watering way to raise money for her favourite Banbury charity.

Professional baker Ginny Dole she has baked a cat themed cake that will be the prize of an online raffle that begins today.

Ginny with her cat faced cake that is being raffled for BARKS

Animal lover Ginny, 50, who launched her Dole's Delectable Cakes & Bakes business last year, has cooked up this cat-faced sponge cake for BARKS (Banbury Animal Rescue &

Kindness Service.)

A freshly-baked replica of the cake will be raffled on the BARKS Facebook page from today, Thursday, May 16 through to Sunday, May 26, with the unique edible prize going to the winner.

Baker Ginny said: “I make all sorts of celebration and event cakes, large and small, to order and came up with this idea as a novel way to support BARKS, having one of their cats myself.

"I'm hoping the cake will attract lots of ticket buyers and, of course, the winner will most certainly be able to have their cake and eat it.”

Volunteer-run BARKS rescues and cares for cats, kittens, puppies, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, hedgehogs and small rodents.

With rescue centres in Bodicote and Woodford Halse, in 2018 they saved and re-homed almost 200 cats and kittens and 350 animals in total.

To enter the raffle find the post on the BARKS Facebook page.