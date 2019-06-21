Banbury animal charity bowled over by sponsorship offer

A Woodford Halse business has dished up the perfect gift for rescue animals at Banbury’s small animal charity by supplying new feeding bowls for every animal in care, plus a donation of £250.

The bowls and cash donation are going to Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) after they launched their first corporate sponsorship campaign this year.

Kiron Phillips from Great Central Plastics with rabbits Oscar and Chip NNL-190618-152916001

Eco-friendly plastics manufacturer Great Central Plastics designs and moulds a range of promotional and auto industry products and their donated multi-coloured bowls are among its best-sellers.

Great Central Plastics company secretary Ann Phillips said: “My son volunteered with BARKS years ago and we’re impressed by all the great work they do. As one of their main care centres is in Woodford Halse, it makes perfect sense for us to support them.”

BARKS chair Ann Collins added: “We’ve had a tremendous start to our corporate campaign, with backing from three Banbury-based businesses, one in Rugby and now our first in Northamptonshire.

“It’s so encouraging that local companies rate our work and offer help in such inventive and practical ways, as well as financial support.”

For more info on the charity visit www.barks.org.uk.