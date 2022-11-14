In the town centre, crowds watched a 300-strong military and civilian parade led by the Banbury 1460 Air Training Corps Band march from Broad Street up High Street to Horse Fair and St Mary’s Church as part of the town’s Remembrance Day.

An invited congregation attended a special service in St Mary’s Church and proceedings were relayed on speakers outside for those who couldn’t be inside the church.

After a service in People’s Park, the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial saw more than 50 wreaths placed on the cenotaph.

Leader of the council and president of the Royal British Legion’s Banbury branch Kieron Mallon said: “This is a time when people come together to remember those who went to war but did not come home.

“Banbury is a town with a long, proud military history and many families locally have been touched by the effects of war. Remembrance Day gives those families the chance to pay tribute.”

Chairman of the RBL’s Banbury branch Chris Smithson added: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifices of all those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

“We remember the Armed Forces and their families – from Britain and the Commonwealth – plus the vital roles played by the emergency services."

There were also Remembrance Sunday parades in Hook Norton and Woodford Halse.

1. Hook Norton Remembrance Sunday A brass band led Sunday's parade through Hook Norton.

2. Woodford Halse Remembrance Sunday A great crowd turned out for the Woodford Halse Remembrance Day service.

3. Banbury Remembrance Sunday Children from St John's Priory School we invited to place a wreath on the cenotaph in People's Park.

4. Banbury Remembrance Sunday The Banbury 1460 Air Training Corps Band led the procession.