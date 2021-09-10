Banbury and Oxfordshire residents urged to use correct NHS service while hospitals face higher demand than normal

People in Banbury and across Oxfordshire are being urged to use the right NHS service as hospitals in the county continue to be very busy. (File image from Oxfordshire County Council website)

It comes following ongoing high attendances at the John Radcliffe and Horton General hospitals, which provide emergency and urgent care across Oxfordshire.

Sara Randall, the trust's chief operational officer, said: "Our hospitals are still very busy. We would urge the public to help us to help you by choosing the right NHS service because our Emergency Departments at both the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and the Horton General Hospital in Banbury are experiencing high levels of demand.

"Unless it is an emergency, please use the NHS 111 online service which offers patients quick advice on the best option for them to get the care they need, including getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse, booking them an appointment in an Emergency Department, or providing advice on how to help them recover.