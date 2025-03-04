A Banbury and Chipping Norton charity that helps struggling young families has won a national award.

Home-Start Banbury, Bicester & Chipping Norton was selected as the Best Small Charity winner of the Big Give Awards, delighting managers and volunteers who spend hours giving support to families with young children in north Oxfordshire.

Home-Start held a fundraising campaign in December – the Big Give Christmas Challenge – smashing its target of £20,000. This qualified them to apply for the Big Give Awards.

And the charity’s submission impressed the judges. Their submission can be seen here – third entry along the top row.

Louise Sansom, left, and administrator Faith are pictured at one of the family sessions held at the Bridge Street Community Gardens, Banbury

The win is an huge achievement for the small, local charity – one of 1267 charities that participated in the December national campaign. Three quarters of those were eligible for the Big Give Award and there was only one winner in each of the 12 categories.

Home-Start Banbury and Chipping Norton Senior Manager, Louise Sansom, said: 'We are honoured to receive Big Give’s award for Best Small Charity. Despite our size, our services make a huge difference to families in Banbury, Bicester, and Chipping Norton.

"Last year alone, we provided weekly one-on-one home visits to 82 families and welcomed 201 families to our Stay & Play groups. The success of our Big Give campaign in December was a tremendous boost, providing a fantastic financial contribution towards our work.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed through pledges, donations and by spreading the word. Your support is invaluable to us.

"Our aim is to provide early support to families who are finding it hard to cope, those facing a wide range of challenges including isolation, low self-esteem, and physical and mental health issues. Supporting children in the earliest years with trained home-visiting volunteers remains the core of our service.

"We have a range of volunteers trustees and staff within our team, people from different areas, backgrounds, ages, ethnicities and life experiences.”

The charity has seen soaring demand for its services with more families than ever needing its support.

Donations from the public have been a major source of income, along with grants from trusts and foundations as well as councils.