Banbury and Bicester motorcyclists invited to gentlemen's ride for men's charities
The event is the Oxford Distinguished Gentleman's Ride – an annual fundraising event that runs across the globe on a single day in May.
This month it takes place on Sunday, May 18 and converges on Oxford.
Ride host is Scott Camber who said: “Riders must have a 'compliant styled bike' (ie no modern sports bikes) and they must register on the website both for insurance and also to capture donations.
"The event's purpose is to raise money for Prostate Cancer and Men's Mental Health Awareness by dressing dapper and riding classic or new but classically styled motorbikes on a short journey around your local city or major town.
"We will have between 200 and 300 classic motorcycles and dapper dress riders and pillions riding on a route through Oxford. This year we're putting on an even better event.
"Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride help to power Movember’s work across two of the most complex issues facing men.”
A ‘dapper guide’, showing what clothes you may (or may not) wear and some suggestions for smartening up what you have, is here. Think suits, neck ties, tweed, classic shoes and open face helmets. Some history about the event is here.
The event will raise money for Prostate Cancer and men’s mental health – see here.
Our Oxford event page is here - www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/oxford. The ride has already raised £20,606. You can register yourself and your pillion, see who else is registered and add to the fundraising.