Banbury and Bicester College opens up for end of year art expo

From Thursday this week, 150 Banbury and Bicester College students will celebrate their artistic achievements with an art and media exhibition entitled 'Arrival'.

Visual Arts students will be exhibiting work on themes that they have chosen, showcasing a wide range of skills and media from traditional painting and drawing, to ceramics, visual communication, printing, textiles and installation art.

Sophie Nicholls, ED2 Media

On Thursday, June 13, there will be a preview evening in the creative industries block from 6pm. Anyone can attend and no pre-booking is required.

From Friday, June 14, the Arrival exhibition will be open weekdays between 10am and 4pm until Friday, June 21.

Suzy Brown, faculty manager for creative industries, said: “Here at Banbury and Bicester College we are so proud of our students’ achievements and continue to be inspired by their creative minds.

“Ultimately our goal as an education-provider is to equip all learners with the skills needed to confidently enter the workplace. According to government data, the creative industry is now one of the fastest growing in the UK and continues to outperform the wider economy.

"We believe there is no better time to embrace creativity and innovation when preparing our young people for their next steps.

Suzy added: “Banbury and Bicester College benefits from fantastic onsite facilities, as well as an interdisciplinary approach to learning, which helps to nurture creative talent and prepare our learners for successful careers in the arts."

For more information on the college and the Arrival exhibition visit their website.