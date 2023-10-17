Banbury and Bicester children invited to enter MP's annual Christmas card competition
The competition is open to all primary school aged children in the Banbury constituency and the winner will have their design printed on the front of Mrs Prentis’s Christmas card.
Speaking on the competition, she said: “I know it may seem a bit early to start thinking about Christmas but I have launched my card competition so children have plenty of time to design their entries over the October half-term.”
“This year’s theme is ‘Nativity Animals’. The competition is open to all primary school aged children and the winner will have their design printed on the front of my Christmas card which goes out to 200 people in the constituency and beyond. Last year I shared a copy with the Prime Minister.”
“Entries should be sent to me at House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA by Friday, November 3. I can’t wait to see the designs.”