Banbury alerted to new mental health crisis help via NHS 111 for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients experiencing a mental health crisis in the Banbury area – and nationwide - can now get support through 111, the NHS has announced today.

The change means the NHS in England is one of the first countries in the world to offer access to a 24/7 full package of mental health crisis support through one single phone line.

People of all ages, including children, who are in crisis, or concerned family and loved ones, can now call 111, select the mental health option and speak to a trained mental health professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS staff can guide callers with next steps such organising face-to-face community support or facilitating access to alternatives services, such as crisis cafés or safe havens which provide a place for people to stay as an alternative to A&E or a hospital admission.

The NHS has announced that 111 phone line will now take calls from people experiencing a mental health crisis

Previously, local health systems had their own separate phone lines, which were fast-tracked during the pandemic and took around 200,000 calls per month.

For people who need support at A&E, if there is a risk to life, every emergency department in England now also has a liaison psychiatric team available to offer specialist care.

NHS Talking Therapy Services are also available for people who need help with other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and PTSD and anyone can refer themselves online via NHS.uk or by contacting their GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS continues to advise people to call 999 if there is a serious risk to life.

NHS National Director for Mental Health, Claire Murdoch, said: “We know that record numbers of people are suffering with their mental health, and we want to ensure that when people are in crisis, they have easy, straightforward access to the support they need.

“While the NHS made significant progress during the pandemic with local services creating their own crisis phone lines, we want to go a step further by giving people everywhere in England one single point of access via NHS 111.

“In doing so, I am extremely proud that we will become one of the first countries in the world to offer a free universal package of support to people through one easy to access phone line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment.

“So, if you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option.”

Rethink Mental Illness Chief Executive, Mark Winstanley, said: “A mental health crisis is traumatic and disorientating, and getting help as quickly as possible is vital. The last thing people need when they or a loved one is in crisis, is uncertainty about where to turn.

“Today, the NHS have made it easier to access urgent support via 111, building on provision already in place through crisis lines. We welcome this important step, and hope it will make it simpler for people to access the help they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of mental health support options is available via the NHS.uk website. The service is also suitable for deaf people, with tailored services available via the NHS 111 website.

Free listening services are also provided by charities such as The Samaritans or Shout Crisis text line.