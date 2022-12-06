Banbury advice service awarded nearly £10,000 to help support local residents
A Banbury advice service has been awarded nearly £10,000 to help support local residents.
By The Newsroom
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 5:05pm
Banburyshire Citizen Project (Banburyshire Advice Centre) said it will use the £9,996 funding, from The National Lottery Community Fund, to help the elderly, disabled and general public access welfare benefit advice.
Andy Willis, founder and chairman said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can continue to support the local community with our advice services. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”