Banbury advice experts are asking individuals to encourage the poorest pensioners to get qualified for their winter fuel payment.

Andy Willis of the Banburyshire Advice Centre said he has heard from a lot of distressed pensioners who are concerned about losing their annual payment as energy prices are high.

Millions will lose winter fuel payments of up to £300 this year after the new government voted to make it a means-tested benefit.

Mr Willis said: “We advise anyone concerned to contact us on 01295 279988 and we can help them apply for Pension Credit.

Some 10 million pensioners are expected to lose their winter fuel payments

“Having the winter fuel payment removed will cause hardship to people who are just above threshold. The problem is, some people are unaware of Pension Credit or are from the generation who will not apply for various reasons,” he said.

"The government could help by making the Pension Credit threshold more generous. More could be done to help underfunded advice services so we can increase capacity to help people and get the message out there to apply.”

Pat Coomber-Wood of Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell said: “We at Citizens Advice are very concerned about the decision to stop winter fuel allowance for pensioners who are not in receipt of benefits such as pension credits.

“For various reasons, many pensioners do not claim pension credits even though they are entitled to them. Some feel uncomfortable about claiming due to stigma about being in receipt of benefits; others may not realise they are eligible for them or may not have the information or the knowledge about pension credits to know how to go about claiming them.

Andrew Willis has asked people to help pensioners claim benefits so they can get their winter fuel payment

“An additional concern are those pensioners who are receiving their full entitlement of government pension plus a small private pension which means that they are not eligible for pension credits – some by as little as a few pounds.

“They will not be entitled to pension credits or other means tested benefits and, having saved by contributing to a private pension, they are now worse off than they would have been had they not done that.

“Whilst warm spaces and food banks or larders are a lifeline for many, for many pensioners they will be out of reach. They also don't warm up cold homes at night when elderly people remain at risk due to the cold and damp.”

Mr Willis said the sooner people ask for help, or apply for Pension Credit themselves, the better. He asked those who may know pensioners to check that they have applied for the credit or to help them approach the advice centre for help.

Pensioners can claim by telephone or call to ask for a paper form to be posted to them. They can download a form – or ask someone to download and print it for them. Call 0800 99 1234. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm. To claim online go to www.GOV.UK if you already receive State Pension.

Please have handy your National Insurance number, bank account details, information about income, savings and investments, information about your pension, details of any housing costs, eg mortgage, interest payments or service charges, and your partner’s details, if you have a partner.